Mayor De Blasio Criticizes Gov. Cuomo For Response To Sexual Harassment Allegations
Mayor De Blasio Criticizes Gov. Cuomo For Response To Sexual Harassment Allegations

Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking on Gov.

Andrew Cuomo amid the governor's sexual harassment scandal.

The mayor on Thursday criticized Cuomo for his response to the allegations against him; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.