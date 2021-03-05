QAnon's March 4 conspiracy theory

QAnon followers had a theory that Trump would return to power on March 4th, and Biden and his associates would be arrested.
Instead, March 4 came and went.
A 60-day extension to the National Guard’s deployment to the US Capitol is being reviewed by the Pentagon, the Associated Press..
U.S. Capitol Police are increasing security in Washington D.C. over a "concerning" far right-wing conspiracy theory that could..