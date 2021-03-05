A season for the seniors

Announcer says "now, from the jim sigel automotive sports desk, newswatch 12 sports with cameron derby."

In just 24 hours, the wait finally comes to an end.

High school football in oregon is back.

For medford, spiegelberg stadium is a friday night tradition.

The south medford panthers will get the first feel of the spiegelberg turf.

The seniors on that team didnt even know they would get this last chance.

They are this week's amatuer athletes.

"i am excited.

I really did not thing we were going to have a season how everything is going.

once we got the news, we were ready to play.

Ready to go out and enjoy our last couple games."

for the south medford seniors.

No more worry.

No more wondering.

Football is back at spiegelberg stadium.

"that was kind of our worst fear, was to not play at all.

Yeah it is only four games that we are playing or five games that we are playing but still five games and five more games than a lot of people.

So, we are just glad that we do get to play and we are tying to be as safe as possible so we can stay playing."

çáátopic lineááÑ for head coach bill singler, this year is about the seniors.

He has made very clear that media interviews will be for the seniors, and especially this year, the offensive line.

çáájalen lineááÑ "i think he just kind of knows where positional value is situated at.

But he is not afraid to give the quarterbacks lots of love and running backs but he is one of the coaches that definitly helps out the o-lineman a lot."

that o-line will be protecting a new quarterback that has yet to be named to the public, no matter who it is, replacing former qb toren tuttle.

çáágio lineááÑ "well it is gonna, we don't have a senior qb so toren was a really good qb.

He has been starting a couple years over at another school before he came here.

It is going to be excting to see what our new qb can do."

the covid battle rages on for high school football and the rest of us, but on friday night, the war in the trenches officially kicks off.

We will get a look at whoever that new quarterback is during warm-ups tomorrow.

I am going to have that update live for you at spiegelberg.

Live coverage here on 12 starts at 6 p.m.

The game kicks at 7.

Remember, there are no spectators allowed at the games.

That is why the friday night blitz is more important than it has ever been.

We are going to drive from game to game and bring you at least the very least, some highlights from all of them.

We will let you know all the scores and football news