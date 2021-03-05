Shraddha Kapoor's Grand Birthday Celebration With BF Rohan Shrestha | DANCE At Brother's Wedding

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday recently and her rumoured boyfriend made sure it is special.
Also, watch her crazy dance at cousin brother's wedding.
Reporter:- Arya Money, Editor:- Mahesh Mote
Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday recently and her rumoured boyfriend made sure it is special.
Also, watch her crazy dance at cousin brother's wedding.
Reporter:- Arya Money, Editor:- Mahesh Mote
Shraddha Kapoor took off to Maldives for the wedding celebration of her cousin brother Priyaank Sharma and while at the popular..