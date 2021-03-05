Thursday night high school hoops

Many teams are trying to hit a groove before district tournament begin in about two weeks.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - We are down to about a week and a half left of regular season basketball in Kentucky.

3 high school hoops...henry clay hosting sayre..

Lady blue devils were trailing late so they start feeding kennedy williams. clay needs another bucket...send it in to williams. she scores and one...thanks to 10-oh run...8 from williams the blue devils tie it at 34.

Kylee dennis with the nice pass to emma samuel and she scores.

Spartans knock down their free throws down the stretch to seal.

They beat henry clay 43 to 38.

They are now 10 and 3.

Double header at al prewitt...henry clay and sayre boys going at it.

A-z blackwell out in transition, pulls up from the free throw line.

Nails it.

He led henry clay with 20.

Zander collet drives.

He knocks down a free throw line jumper of his own.

He had 16 for sayre.

Kanye henderson...jab step...drive baseline finishes...plus the foul.

He had 6 points and 5 boards.

Collett drives and passes to jackson marshall.

First one won't go, but the second will.

This one all henry clay...they beat sayre 67 to 54.c brn stati.

Jeronen mes off the screen and pulls up at the free throw line.

Good....bet they're happy to have him back.

He had 18 points.

Myles morones misses amongst the trees.

Jaden biggers gets the rebound...power move and scores.

Trenton grundy comes up with the steal and wastes no time.

He scores.

Morton to aden slone who is all alone.

Nails the three.

He led g-r-c