Karachi Bakery in Mumbai shuts store, Raj Thackeray party takes credit

Mumbai's Karachi Bakery shut shop months after being attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) over its name.

MNS leader Haji Saif Shaikh had sent a legal notice in Nov 2020 to owner of the Bakery.

Shaikh had asked him to remove ‘Karachi’ from the name.

MNS leaders also protested in front of the shop in Bandra in November.

“Patriots will never buy anything when they see the name ‘Karachi’.

We made it clear that we only had problem with the name not the bakery,” said Shaikh.

A Twitter handle, MNCDF Bombay, refuted the MNS Haji Saif Shaikh’s claim.

The handle said that Karachi bakery shut its store due to lack of business.

Karachi Bakery, a Hyderabad-based chain, is run by a Sindhi Hindu migrant family.

They family moved to India after experiencing violence by pro-Pakistan elements.

The bakery has shops across several cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru etc.

