Covid rules violations: Maha minister warns of strict action amid rising cases

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh warned of action against violators of Covid guidelines.

Shaikh said even though Covid guidelines are in place, some violations have been observed.

Amid rise in Covid cases, some Mumbai pubs were recently seen violating Covid protocols.

“Detailed guidelines of Covid-19 are in place in Mumbai owing to rise in cases.

However, violations of protocols have been observed in restaurants and pubs.

Strict action will be to be taken against violators of Covid-19 guidelines,” Mumbai Guardian Minister, Aslam Shaikh said.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has over 86,350 active Covid-19 cases.

So far, the state has recorded more than 20,49,480 recoveries and 52,340 deaths.