Flock of ducks move along roadside to leave space for passing vehicles

A flock of ducks moved along a roadside to leave space for passing vehicles in Vietnam.

Truck driver Mai Khen Duy said he was amazed when he saw the ducks waddling along the side of the road in Hanoi on January 13.

He said: "There are many ducks but they followed the line with discipline.

I drove slowly to avoid hurting them."