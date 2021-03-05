Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic

Pope Francis has arrived in Iraq to urge the country’s dwindling number of Christians to stay put and help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution, brushing aside the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns to make his first papal visit to the country.Francis, who wore a face mask during the flight, kept it on as he descended the stairs to the tarmac and was greeted by two masked children in traditional dress.
Pope Francis Says He’s Coming To Iraq As ‘Pilgrim Of Peace’
Eurasia Review
By Courtney Mares
A day before he departs for Baghdad, Pope Francis sent a video message to the Iraqi people, saying..