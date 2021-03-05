Duke of Edinburgh moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after surgery
Duke of Edinburgh moved back to King Edward VII’s Hospital after surgery

The Duke of Edinburgh has left the NHS hospital where he had heart surgery and has been moved back to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital to recuperate, Buckingham Palace said.Philip, 99, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Wednesday, three months before his 100th birthday.