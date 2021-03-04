Prince Philip Is Recovering From Heart Surgery, Royal Palace Says

Philip was first hospitalized on Feb.

16 at King Edward VII's Hospital in London.

On March 1, he was transferred to cardiac care hospital St.

Bartholomew's.

On March 4, Buckingham Palace said the prince is currently recovering from a "successful" heart surgery.

Prince Philip will turn 100 years old in June.

The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days, Buckingham Palace, via statement.

It has yet to be revealed what condition he was suffering from, but Philip has had heart issues in the past