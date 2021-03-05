Skip to main content
Chinese motorist detained after refusing to wait for school students crossing road

A motorist was fined and detained after refusing to wait for a group of students to cross a road in southern China.

The shocking video, filmed in the city of Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on March 4, shows a driver forcing their way through a zebra crossing.

A teacher tried to stop the car but the motorist came out of his vehicle and swore at the teacher before driving away.

Police investigated the case and caught the 32-year-old motorist named Han.

Police fined, deducted points from Han's licence as well as detained him for five days.

The video was provided by local media with permission.

