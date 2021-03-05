Small county, top vaccination rate

Vaccinated against covid-19 isn't a competition... but if it was -- atchison county would be winning in missouri.

More than a thousand of the five-thousand total residents there are on their way to covid-19 immunity.

Kq2's madeline mcclain spoke with a local official about how they're doing it: <<kq2's madeline mcclain reporting.

One of missouri's smallest counties is killing covid-19.

One vaccine at a time.

Julie livengood, atchison county health dept: "we believe it has been a matter of timeliness and being on our "a" game.

We've been on our a game since the beginning of this."

Atchison county has the highest vaccine rate in the state.

More than 22 percent of residents have at least one covid-19 vaccine shot.

Julie livengood, atchison co.

Health department: i hope we can stay there.

If we can continue to get a little big of vaccine, you know, each week, i think we can probably try to stay up in that, maybe that top ten but i don't know.

The county is marching towards the holy grail.

Aiming for that rough target of 70 to 85 percent of the population immune to covid- 19.and perhaps the minimum needed for herd immunity.

Julie livengood, atchison county health dept: "as soon as we could sign up to become a covid vaccinator, we did so.

There were a few hiccups but we have approved the 1st part of november.

As soon as we could order vaccine, we did so.

Early on, we got vaccine before many others due to our approved vaccinator status.

There were many health depts and hospitals that were still waiting vaccinator approval in january and by then we had first and second doses given out.

And they may get there faster.

Julie livengood, atchison county health dept: "if we had vaccine in our hands all the time, and there were no restrictions.

I feel like we could get our county vaccinated by may.

You know?

And be done."

The health department says that the county is small -- and that has given them advantages those big counties don't have.

But that doesn't mean there hasn't been hiccups.

Julie livengood, atchison county health dept: "thousands of phone calls have been going out of this office and its just a little overwhelming."

And it doesn't make them any less proud of what they've achieved as a community.

And according to the county health administrator -- there's more work to be done.

Julie livengood, atchison county health dept: the whole county has been working together to fight covid for a year now and we haven't stopped.

We may be a small county, but that's what we do here - we work together to get things done!

Reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

Statewide -- about 15-percent of missourians have received at least one covid-19 shot... state officials say the main limiting factor is still vaccine supplies.

