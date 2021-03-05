Morning Brew: Ethan, WWII Vet Birthday,Students Help Victims 3/5/2021

High School Students help flood victims and winner Gwen Taylor of Georgetown.

C1 3 uplifting stories... we've got a happy pup-date to share with you... ethan -- a dog left near dead at the kentucky humane society back in january -- is getting a furever home!!

Jeff calloway and his family -- who have been fostering ethan for several weeks now -- are officially adopting him..

The humane society says they plan to hold an adoption celebration in honor of the special day -- thursday, march 11-th..

Ethan gained a worldwide following, after he was found in the humane society parking lot weighing just 40 pounds..

At the time, he wasn't able to stand on his own..

But now, you can see he's put on some weight and is happy and healthy..

The kentucky humane society plans to stream or post video of the adoption celebration... and to follow ethan's journey.

L3: morning brew white 'barney' ayres sells cows paris this weeks cattle auction was a little different and it brought plenty of laughs..

A while back, 35- year-old jared ayres dressed up as barney for his young daughter's party..

Some of his friends saw his first performance and joked he should repeat it at the paris auction.

Yesterday-- he did just that, donning his barney outfit, climbing the auction ring fence and taking over the microphone.

And "barney' sold a bunch of cows, even as bidders choked back their laughter.

##### gdk fs img ctr:students help flood victims source: woodford county high school woodford flood.jpg and in woodford county, some high schoolers are c1 3 county, some high schoolers are helping to give back to flood victims..

Students in the community activism class at woodford county high school heard about recent flooding -- and say they wanted to help..

The students are now collecting several items to donate to those in need..

The students are looking for: cleaning supplies, bottled water, diapers, pet food and more..

They're collecting today through march 19-th..

We'll post the list and how you can help on our website wtvq dot com..

And today's morning brew biggby coffee winner is gwen taylor from georgetown!

You are the winner of a biggby coffee mug & bag of coffee!

