Car accident in Manhattan leaves swath of destruction in wake, including 2 injured children

A driver was taken into custody after at least eight people, including two children, were injured during a crash in Manhattan that caused damage to an outdoor dining area and scaffolding Friday morning

A driver was taken into custody after at least eight people, including two children, were injured during a crash in Manhattan that caused damage to an outdoor dining area and scaffolding Friday morning, authorities said.

It happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and East 50th Street in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan around 8:30 a.m.

Video shows crowds surrounding the area with debris on the street.

An outdoor dining area also appears to be damaged.

The van collided with a black sedan, which then struck an unoccupied outdoor seating area, authorities said.

Debris from the collision injured two children, ages 5 and 7, police said.