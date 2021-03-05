Senate Votes To Curb Gov. Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic Powers

Amid growing scandals, the Senate votes to curb Gov.
Andrew Cuomo's pandemic powers, and the Assembly is expected to follow suit; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
There were increasing calls for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign at a rally outside his Manhattan office Tuesday. He's facing mounting..
Efforts in Albany to take back emergency powers from Gov. Andrew Cuomo are moving forward in response to his handling of nursing..