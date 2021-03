Thousands of students dropped out of school due to Covid-19. These are the educators trying to track them down.

The pandemic has hit education systems hard nationwide as students fall through the cracks, unable to keep up under the strain of virtual learning and other Covid-19-related challenges.

As schools return to in-person learning, officials are now hoping students will return.

With enrollment and attendance numbers down, educators in cities like New Orleans are tracking down these students to get them back into school.