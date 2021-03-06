Indiana reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths

Across northeast Indiana, 84 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Friday.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

27-thousand-324 first doses have been administered...and as of today, 24-thousand-630 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over one million!and number of fully vaccinated hoosiers is over 657-thousand.

3 the indiana department of health announced today, that an additional 879 hoosiers have been diagnosed with covid-19.that brings the number of indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirusto 665-thousand-285.

A total of 12-thousand-263 hoosiers are confirmed to have died from covid-19.

And around our region tonight, 130 new covid cases and 3 deaths to report.

Adams county reporting 4 cases.

Allen county reporting 47 new cases and one death tonight.

Huntington with 10.

Noble with 5 cases.

Paulding reporting 3 tonight.

4 in wabash.

3 in wells.

And 3 new cases and one death over in whitley.

