Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Top 10 Unscripted Moments From The Office

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:01s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Unscripted Moments From The Office
Top 10 Unscripted Moments From The Office

Steve Carell going off-script?

Never!

For this list, we’ll be going over the best improvised or otherwise unplanned moments from the American version of “The Office.”

Steve Carell going off-script?

Never!

For this list, we’ll be going over the best improvised or otherwise unplanned moments from the American version of “The Office.” Our countdown includes “Secret Santa", “Casino Night”, “Gay Witch Hunt”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like