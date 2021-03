100-year-old woman receives 1st jab of COVID-19 vaccine on her birthday

A 100-year-old woman, on her birth anniversary, received first COVID-19 vaccine.

Not just she received COVID-19 vaccine shot, she also celebrated birthday with healthcare workers at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre.

The second phase of vaccination drive began on March 01 for the people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities.