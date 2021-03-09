100-year-old woman celebrates birthday with healthcare workers after receiving COVID-19 vaccine in western India

A 100-year-old woman, celebrated her birthday with healthcare workers after getting vaccinated for COVID-19 in western India's Maharashtra on March 5.

The incident took place in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) jumbo vaccination centre, located in Mumbai.

A video shows the woman, identified as Prabhavati Khedkar, sitting in a wheelchair and cutting her birthday cake.

A mask-clad healthcare official helps her with a slice of cake while the others cheer the proceedings and celebrate her birthday.

The woman went to the vaccination centre along with her family to get immunized against the virus.

Upon asking for her identity proof, the healthcare workers noticed her date of birth, following which they arranged a cake and celebrated her birthday at the centre after getting her vaccinated.

Khedkar was elated by the incident and expressed her gratitude towards the healthcare workers.

The centenarian was born in Ballari and moved to Mumbai after getting married.

She went to the COVID hospital of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to get vaccinated and also celebrated her 100th birthday with the healthcare workers.