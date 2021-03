Delhi-bound Air France flight makes emergency landing due to an Indian passenger| Oneindia News

An Air France flight en route from Paris to New Delhi made an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria on Friday at about 5 pm because of a disruptive passenger.

The passenger, an Indian citizen, began to act up soon after take-off, quarrelling with other passengers, assaulting a flight attendant and pummeling the cockpit’s door.

