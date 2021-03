Car rally on eve of International Women's Day in Bhubaneswar

On the eve of International Women's Day, 4th women's car rally was organised in Odisha's Bhubaneswar.

It began from Janata Maidan and will culminate at Utkal Kanika Galleria in Bhubaneswar on March 07.

The theme of women's car rally was 'Choose To Challenge'.

Women's rally was organised by Seva Prayas Foundation and Carnival Initiative.

Cars were also decorated with different kind of social messages on this occasion.