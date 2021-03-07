Barbarism on 80-year-old mother showed TMC's cruel face to entire country: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly condemned the attack on local party worker's 80-year-old mother and trains gun on Mamata Banerjee led TMC government over the law and order situation and said that the barbarism on an 80-year-old mother has shown TMC's cruel face to entire country.

"You are well aware of the condition of 'Maa, Manush, Maati'.

Mothers are being attacked on streets and in their houses.

Recently, the cruelty unleashed on an 80-year-old mother has shown their cruel face to the entire country," said PM Modi during his address at a public rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on March 07.