Prime Minister says he is 'unlikely' to watch Harry and Meghan interview

The Prime Minister has said it is "unlikely" he will be tuning in to the Harry and Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey, and will instead be "focusing on the vaccine rollout".Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Brent in north London, Boris Johnson told broadcasters: “Of course I’m interested in all sorts of stuff in the news around the world.“I think it is quite late our time, so I’ll probably miss it.”Pushed on whether he would record the interview, he said: “I think it unlikely.

We are focusing on the vaccine rollout and economic recovery.”