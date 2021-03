Sister-in-law of Nazanin Zaghari-Racliffe: Time for Government to recognise it as hostage situation

The sister of Richard Ratcliffe, Dr Rebecca Ratcliffe, discusses the family reaction to the news that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her ankle tag removed as she completed her five-year prison sentence.

While speaking in Hampstead, Ms Radcliffe said that now was the time that the Government needs to act to get her home and reunited with her family.