Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘has ankle tag removed but faces further court date’

A British woman detained in Iran for nearly five years has had her ankle tag removed but still has to appear before an Iranian court, according to her MP.British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations, which she strongly denies, of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government.