Governor Cuomo Says There's 'No Way’ He Will Resign Over Harassment Allegations

On Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo defiantly rejected renewed calls for his resignation.

Although more women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations against him, Cuomo said there was “no way” he would resign.

I was elected by the people of the state, not by politicians … I’m not going to resign because of allegations.

The premise of resigning because of allegations is actually anti-democratic, Andrew Cuomo, via CBS News.

Shortly after his declaration, Democrat State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins of New York said he “must resign.” .

She said Cuomo’s various allegations are “drawing away from the business of government.” .

New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it.

We need to govern without daily distraction.

For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, via CBS News.

Two anonymous sources reported to CBS News that Cuomo spent the weekend reaching out to state leaders and legislators.

He reportedly assured them that he does not intend to resign and that they must “be patient” and allow the investigation to take place.