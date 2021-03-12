Cuomo Clings On

On a call with the press, the embattled New York governor said that he is refusing to step down, despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

ANDREW CUOMO: I'm not going to resign.

I was not elected by the politicians.

I was elected by the people.

Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that, fully.

But I also want to be clear, there is still a question of the truth.

I did not do what has been alleged, period.

I won't speculate about people's possible motives, but I can tell you, as a former attorney general who's gone through this situation many times, there are often many motivations for making an allegation.

And that is why you need to know the facts before you make a decision.

There are now two reviews underway.

No one wants them to happen more quickly and more thoroughly than I do.

Let them do it.

I'm not going to argue this issue in the press.

That is not how it is done.

That is not the way it should be done.

Serious allegations should be weighed seriously, right?

That's why they are called serious.

As I told New Yorkers many times, there are facts and, then, there are opinions.

And I've always separated the two.

When I do briefings, I put out the facts, and, then, I offer my opinions.

But they are two different concepts.

Politicians who don't know a single fact but yet form a conclusion and an opinion are, in my opinion, reckless and dangerous.

The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance.

That, my friends, is politics at its worst.

Politicians take positions for all sorts of reasons, including political expediency and bowing to pressure.

But people know the difference between playing politics, bowing going to cancel culture, and the truth.

Let the review proceed.

