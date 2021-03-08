Three protesters killed in Myanmar

Three more protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday, witnesses said, while shops, factories, and banks were closed in the main city Yangon as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.
Lauren Anthony reports.
The military said the public had requested that the generals take more control “for the benefit of the people.” At least three..
A protester in Yangon, Myanmar, was seen being beaten by an armed police officer wielding a baton.