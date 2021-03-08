Powerful gale blows roadside stalls in northeastern Thailand

Strong winds ripped through Khon Kaen province in the northeast region on Saturday afternoon (March 6).

This is the moment a raging summer storm uprooted roadside stalls in Thailand.

Footage shows two blue marquees being lifted half way into the air.

They were hitting nearby buildings which stopped them from flying away.

The storm damaged 357 homes and three temples across two villages in Chonnabot district.

Officials are still surveying and evaluating the extent of damage, but relief aid had already been taken to affected families.

The Thai Meteorological Department said summer thunderstorms with gusty winds were caused by moderate high-pressure system covering the northeast of the country and the South China sea.