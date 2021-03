CDC says groups of fully-vaccinated people can gather without masks, still recommends against travel

The Centers for Disease Control on Monday said Americans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely gather indoors without masks, but kept recommendations against large events and travel in place.

