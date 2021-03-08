Body Camera Footage Shows Close Calls For Officer Confronting Gunman In Brooklyn

Two NYPD officers were shot after responding to a 911 call on Sunday night.
The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Ridhwaan Abdur Rashid, was arrested and both officers are expected to make full recoveries.
CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.
