Woman wants to give her vaccine appointment to a man who needs it more

THE GOVERNOR SAYS 2 POINT 6FLORIDA SENIORS HAVE HAD ATLEAST ONE DOSE OF THE VACCINE.A CAPE CORAL WOMAN WAS LUCENOUGH TO GET A VACCINEAPPOINTMENT, BUT NOW, SHE WANTSTO GIVE IT AWAY.KAREN SINNESS SAW A STORY ON FOX4 OVER THE WEEKEND ABOUT82-YEAR-OLD ROBERT CHASE, WHOSTILL HASN’T HAD HIS SHOT.SHE SAYS, HE NEEDS IT MORE THANSHE DOES.

Karen Sinness HAS AN APPOINTMENT AT THIS CVS IN Fort Myers ON THURSDAY TO GET A VACCINE. SHE'S ONLY 61, AND HEALTHY, WHILE CHASE IS 82 AND HAS HEALTH ISSUES SINNESS SAYS IT'S MORE IMPORTANT THAT HE GET VACCINATED, BUT TODAY I LEARNED, IT'S NOT SIMPLE SWAP. SINNESS SAYS, SHE GOT LUCKY LAST FRIDAY AND FINALLY SECURED A COVID-19 VACCINE APPOINTMENT AFTER MONTHS OF TRYING. BUT HER EXCITEMENT WAS SHORT-LIVED, BECAUSE THE NEXT DAY, SHE HEARD ABOUT ROBERT CHASE'S PREDICAMENT ON FOX-4. "I saw the story on this gentleman, and I thought, you know what, this man needs it way more than I need it." CHASE IS AN 82-YEAR-OLD VETERAN WITH PARKINSON'S DISEASE. "I know that my time on earth is not that, I don't know how much time I've got left." THAT WAS PART OF CHASE'S INTERVIEW WITH FOX 4 REPORTER Christina Evans. WHEN I MET UP WITH HIM TODAY, HE WAS SURPRISED SOMEONE WAS REACHING OUT TO HELP. "I'm just thankful that there are people out there like that who will do that." BUT IT MAY NOT BE AS SIMPLE AS JUST SWAPPING SHOTS. C-V-S TELLS ME IT CAN'T JUST CHANGE THE NAME ON THE APPOINTMENT. MEANWHILE, THE ELIGIBILITY FOR VACCINES JUST EXPANDED ACROSS THE STATE TO ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 60. CHASE SAYS, THAT'S MAKING IT HARDER FOR PEOPLE IN HIS SITUATION. "Quite a few of them are in the same boat I'm in.

Spent time in the service, yet they aren't eligible for this stuff." MEANWHILE, SINNESS LEARNED SHE SECURED A SECOND VACCINE APPOINTMENT THROUGH THE SCHOOL SYSTEM SHE WORKS FOR. SO SHE HAS MORE REASON THAN EVER TO WANT TO GIVE HER C-V-S APPOINTMENT TO CHASE. Karen Sinness, Trying To Give Away Appointment: "I'm going to cancel this appointment regardless.

So this gentleman, if he can get it, it would just be so helpful." C-V-S SAYS IT IS REACHIN