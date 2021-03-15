Women feeling worse vaccine side effects

Host receptions at according to a recent study published by the centers for disease control and prevention ?

"* nearly 80 percent of people experiencing side effects from the covid?

"*19 vaccine are women.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is speaking to a mayo clinic doctor who says he's studying this closely.

While the covid?

"*19 vaccine continues to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, people are still feeling side effects from it.

And one doctor tells me they are impacting women more than men.

Everyday we are learning more and more about the vaccine and how it effects people i spoke with mayo clinic doctor greg anish?

"*ca?

"*shorn.

While he doesn't know why researchers are finding women are more impacted by negative side effects from the vaccine than men ?

"* he shares with me why e believes its possible.

Obviosuly a man and a woman's body and processes are not the same.

There's different chemicals in each of the genders and we believe its this different chemistry whether it would be hormonal or some other effect like a difference in immune system functioning that's causing these differences that were seeing between genders.

Beth royalty is one of millions of americans who have received the vaccine... and one of many who felt side effects from it.

The first vaccine i just had a sore arm, the second vaccine, i had a really sore arm.

And then about exactly 24 hours of not feeling great, i didn't feel horrible, i had a low fever, kind of achy, didn't sleep well.

And then the next day, that's when i like alot of women, i think i understand, again having terribly swollen lymph glands and so i did have those up until just a couple of days ago.

I can't really put my finger on what's going on on a biochemical or hormonal level or what's the cause of this but it's definitely something we need to look at more as more people get vaccinated, dr. vanish?

"*ca?

"* shorn will continue to study this.

In rochester, jeremy wall, kimt news 3 according to the cdc ?

"* common side effects of the shot include pain at injection site