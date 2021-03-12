Mental Health and Covid

An expert gives us tips on how long the issues could last.

Depression and anxiety got worse during the pandemic, but it won't end when you get a vaccine.

Has impacted many aspects of life including mental health, but what will the long- term effects be even after people get vaccinated and we get back to normal.

News 12 brian armstrong joins us live with more.

Depression, anxiety, and irritation have all been on the rise during the pandemic.

I spoke with a mental health expert who says getting to the other side of the pandemic will help but, it's not the only factor.

Just ask for help.

Just acknowledging that you realize that this is a little bit more than you're used to that will prove a sense of relief anyway.

Therapist kristin smith says this past year has been tough mentally on so many people due to pandemics.

When your brain and your body are under stress for a prolonged amount of time it causes issues and you have more of those mood symptoms like more anxiety more depression.

You also may experience that matt much more increased severity.

Smith says even as we start to get a handle on the virus through vaccines, mental health problems just don't go away.

When it's over in some capacity i should feel better.

But that might not be the case, i think for most people it won't be the case, they won't feel better.

We have to manage it it is ongoing, you have to stay on top of your mental health.

However, she says getting things partially back to pre- pandemic will help.

There's a sense of relief so that immediate situation like anxiety it's a little bit better.

Seeing if there if you were cases, saying that the vaccines are more available, available in more groups.

It provides a level of relief.

Treating mental health is a long- term process and things like going outside as the weather improves can help.

As the weather improves it will help.

In addition to things opening up for things for us to participate in the social activities that we haven't been able to do for a year.

That will also boost people's moods.

She says she doesn't know if we will ever get back to a pre covid way of life completely, but something as simple as going outside and doing something you enjoy can help.

