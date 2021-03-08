Americans flock to movies, bars amid reopenings

With cities and states loosening restrictions as new COVID-19 cases recede and the rollout of vaccines accelerates, people are enjoying a taste of their old lives again, with New Yorkers going to movie theaters and people in San Francisco dining indoors.

Over the past weekend, New Yorkers watched movies on the big screen, people in San Francisco dined indoors, and in Florida, Spring Breakers were out in full force.

SEAN, VISITING FROM NEW YORK, SAYING: "We love Miami.

NEW YORK RESIDENT, ALEX: "It feels amazing.

It feels really good.

I'm excited I decided to not work today, and I just came to the theater.

As soon as I read the movie theaters were open, I got a ticket literally 10 minutes later." He isn't the only one feeling upbeat.

In just one month, the mood in the United States has rebounded from an eight-year low to the highest level recorded by Reuters/Ipsos polls that date back to 2012.

But amid the re-openings, it has not entirely been business as usual.

San Francisco restaurants remain restricted to 25% capacity inside.

Chicago at 50%.

While in New York, movie houses opened last week to 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, following state guidelines.

Health officials warn that despite the rollbacks and the improvement in COVID cases, Americans should still be cautious and wear masks.