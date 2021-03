Confusion reigns as to who is administering vaccines to teachers and staff

That means, only certain sites are open to teachers regardless of age.

President Biden's plan to administer the shots is through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program partners like Publix and Walmart.

LOCAL TEACHERS..

MANY THINKINGTHEY'VE LINED UP FOR COVID-19VACCINE APPOINTMENTS.... ONLTO BE TURNED AWAY.

THE KEY...IS THE VACCINATION LOCATION..THEY TURN TO.

WPTV NEWSCHANNEL5'S TODD WILSON WITH MORE ONWHAT SCHOOL WORKERS NEED TO BELOOKING OUT FOR...<< (SOT 7:26:00) 3 SEC IT'SLIKE ONE HAND DOESN'T KNOWWHAT THE OTHER IS DOING.

(VO)GREG LOUMANIS IS A SCIENCETEACHER WITH OSCEOLA CREEKMIDDLE SCHOOL.

HE SAYS ONCE HEAND SEVERAL OTHER TEACHERSCONFIRMED THEY'RE ELIGIBILITYFOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS THQUICKLY MADE APPOINTMENTS.

HESAYS THE GROUP WAS ALSOQUICKLY DENIED.

(SOT 6:24:0013 SEC THEY WERE UNINFORMEDTHAT ANYBODY WORKING FOR ASCHOOL REGARDLESS OF THEIRPOSITION COULD GET THE VACCINEAND I WAS TURNED DOWN AFTERMINUTES IN LINE.

NATS: (VO)RECENTLY PRESIDENT JOE BIDENURGED STATES TO VACCINATE PREK-12 TEACHERS AND SCHOOLSTAFF.

HE ASKED FOR AT LEASTONE DOSE TO EVERY TEACHER ANDSTAFF MEMBER BY THE END OF THEMONTH.

THE PRESIDENT'S PLAN TOADMINISTER THOSE SHOTS..

ISTHROUGH THE FEDERAL RETAILPHARMACY PROGRAM... PARNTERSLIKE PUBLIX AND WALMART.

THATMEANS ONLY CERTAIN SITES...ARE OPEN TO TEACHERSREGARDLESS OF AGE.

(SOT 57:15)6 SEC I HAD COVID BACK INJUNE, SO I'VE BEEN A NERVOUSWRECK BEING BACK ON CAMPWITH KIDS.

NATS: (VO) TEACHERNICOLE BLACKSON INITIALLTRIED PHARMACY LOCATIONS..

BUTHAD NO LUCK LINING UP ANAPPOITNMENT TIME... WHEN SHEWAS ABLE TO SCHEDULE ANAPPOINTMENT FOR THE SOUTHFLORIDA FAIRGROUNDS... SHE DIDNOT EXPECT TO BE TURNED AWAYTODAY... AS THE STATE'SCRITERIA REMAINS FOCUSED ONSCHOOL WORKERS 50 AND UP...(SOT 2:21:18) 9 SEC YOU GOTHROUGH A COUPLE OFCHECKPOINTS AND I DIDN'T ASKANY QUESTIONS THEY JUST ASKEDFOR MY ID AND THEN PASSEDALONG TO THE VACCINE LINNATS: (VO) LOUMANIS SAYS IT'SFRUSTRATING THAT YOU TAKE ADAY OFF FROM WORK AND SHOW UPAND YOU GET TURNED AWAY.

(SOT7:38) I WASTED MY DAY TO TRYTO PROTECT MY KIDS AND MYSELAND NOTHING.

NATS: (VO) INPALM BEACH COUNTY, TODWILSON, WPTV NCTHE AGE LIMIT FOR COVIDVACCINES WILL SO