Indiana Teachers Can Now Receive the COVID-19 Vaccine at Any Site

As of Monday, March 15, all teachers and school staff statewide in Indiana became eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from any vaccination site.

This comes after president joe biden urged states to prioritize teachers-- school employees-- and child care workers for vaccinations during the month of march.

Yes thank you lauren and tommy-- the vaccination process has been very different for teachers in southern indiana-- as of last week-- indiana was one of about a dozen states where teachers were still not eligible for the covid-19 vaccines.

But starting today-- they can leave those frustrations behind -- and look forward to the next step in normalcy.

Gov eric holcomb and other state officials repeatedly said-- targeting vaccinations to the older group and health care workers was more effective at preventing serious medical issues.

Their reasoning: 93% of the states covid related deaths have involved those ages 65 and older "we had a plan, we were executing that plan very methodically."

In recent weeks--- indiana teachers were only able to get their shot at certain sites like meijer, kroger, and walmart.... but after the biden administration directed states to prioritize educators-- they can now sign up for their shot of hope.

"they have also since directed-- required-- states to prioritize teachers.

So, that will have an impact on getting to that list of folks with co- morbidities."

The expansion for teachers also includes other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, -- and substitute teachers.

Governor holcomb and state officials say also made the exciting announcement-- hoosiers ages 40-49 will be the next age group to get their shot of hope ella