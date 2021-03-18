Indiana officials call on feds for more COVID-19 vaccine

Indiana state leaders said they’re working to meet President Joe Biden’s directive to make all adults eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine by May 1, but blamed expansion delays on too few shots coming from the federal government.

Here's a breakdown of current vaccinations in indiana by age.72 percent of hoosiers age 80 and older have been vaccinated or scheduled an appointment.75 percent of ages 70 to 79 are getting vaccinated.63 percent between ages 60 and 65.43 percent among people ages 50 to 59.

And 23 percent of those between 45 and 49.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

46 thousand sixty three new doses have been administered...this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

17 thousand nine hundred 84 are now fully vaccinated.

In governor holcomb's weekly cornavirus update...indiana health officials spoke on importance of vaccinations.

State health commissioner doctor kristina box says its important to remember younger age groups have been out the house with their masks managing the virus...while many seniors have stayed home and missed a lot.box says the only way for indiana to move forward is to vaccinate everyone...in hopes of making people feel comfortable going out.

Box says its important for people to wear masks until more people can get vaccinated.

