More than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state’s pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000, state health officials said Friday.

At state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

58 thousand and fifty new doses have been administered... this includes both doses of the pfizer and moderna vaccine, as well as the single shot johnson and johnson vaccine.

25 thousand six hundred 68 are now