Delhi Budget: Free COVID-19 vaccine at govt hospitals for Delhiites, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on March 08 presented the budget in national capital's Legislative Assembly.

He announced that COVID-19 vaccine will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the national capital.

"COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the UT, we have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same.

Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000," he said.