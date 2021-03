Meghan's baby will be dark, royal family member was 'concerned' | Oneindia News

In a shocking revelation in the tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disclosed that someone in the royal family discussed what skin colour Meghan's baby will have.

However, they did not name this family member but Prince Harry did clarify that neither the Queen nor her husband was part of such a discussion.

