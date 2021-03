Around 700 residents gathered in Museumplein square in Amsterdam on March 7 to protest against the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Around 700 residents gathered in Museumplein square in Amsterdam on March 7 to protest against the country's COVID-19 lockdown.

Police disbanded the demonstration and arrested 28 people, according to reports.

Footage from @dannyghosen shows riot police forces attending the area to disperse the protest.