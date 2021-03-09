2016 Day of Commitment to Eliminate Racism

This morning marked the 20th year of tradition for the y-w-c-a..

The organization held their annual commitment to eliminate racism-- kq2's ellen leinwetter was there--and has more on what's being done in the community to make progress on the issue issue <<(ellen leinwetter reporting) it's a day that helps all of us rember that the issue of racism still exists.

But the community of st.

Joseph is working hard stop that.(sot ellen kisker "i think there's always progress in any community who keeps the line of communication open.

And i think the naacp and ywca have worked deligentley to keep the lines of communication open."

The 20th annual day of commitment to eliminate racism was a morning spent of reflection of how far our nation has come but still how much improvement needs to be made for equality.(nat " when we don't have to hear about black, white, blue, or any other color lives matter.

Because all lives matter.

And the minute we can all conceptulalize that and get on board, all lives matter, this world would be a lot better place.") :15st.

Joseph police chief chris connally was honored with the 2016 kelsey beshears racial justice award.

And he has taken a pro-active stance in trying to maintain equality in st.

Joseph.(sot chief chris connally "i think we all just need to come together and make that same commitment.

That same commitment to equality throughout our community."

Steps that need to be made every single day to see the positive difference for all.

(sot jason grayson "if you have people that coming together and speak about issues that need to be discussed and not always comfortable to discuss then we will continue to see improvement being made.")ellen leinwetter (nat "god bless america singing")kq2 news> the n-a-c-p and the y-w-c-a invite the community to make a pledge against racism-- for more information visit the y-w-c-a-'s website.