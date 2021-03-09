‘Tripura now a power surplus state due to double-engine govt’: PM Modi

While launching the 'Maitri Setu' connecting Tripura and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the state is emerging as a role model.

Speaking through video conference, PM Modi said, “Tripura is emerging as a role model among the big states that don't have double-engine governments.

The governments who waste their time quarrelling with Delhi are also realising.

Once a power-deficit state, Tripura is now a power surplus state.” PM Modi added that Tripura is experiencing the change that has come with the government of ‘double engine’ in the state from the time of the previous government of 30 years.

The double-engine government in Tripura has empowered the people of the state, he added.

