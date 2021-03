Daily Punch: Ranbir Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is quarantined at home and taking medication, his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed on social media.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Ranbir's film Brahmastra will soon get a release date and the makers plan to make the big announcement on Alia Bhatt's birthday.

More more updates watch Daily Punch.