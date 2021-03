Gerrard: Winning Scottish Premiership is 'special to me'

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard has told ITV News about his joy at winning the Scottish Premiership title, but says he does not want the Liverpool job just yet.

In an exclusive interview, Gerrard said it has been an emotional few days and insisted the club had done everything it could to keep celebrating fans safe.

Report by Blairm.

