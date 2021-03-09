Don't Miss Out: These Titles Are Leaving Netflix in March

Don’t Miss Out:, These Titles Are Leaving Netflix in March.

Every month, dozens of TV shows and movies depart from Netflix.

.

Here are the 13 titles to watch in March before they’re gone.

1.

‘Spring Breakers’ (March 13).

2.

‘Chicken Little’ (March 15).

3.

‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (March 16).

4.

‘Domino’ (March 27).

5.

‘Extras’: Season 1 and 2 (March 30).

6.

‘Killing Them Softly’ (March 30).

7.

‘Chappaquiddick’ (March 31).

8.

‘Enter the Dragon’ (March 31).

9.

‘Kung Fu Hustle’ (March 31).

10.

‘Molly’s Game’ (March 31).

11.

‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’ (March 31).

12.

‘School Daze’ (March 31).

13.

‘Weeds’: Seasons 1 to 7 (March 31)