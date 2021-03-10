OPERA GAME Movie

OPERA GAME Movie Trailer HD - Plot Synopsis: On the night of his untimely and mysterious death in post-Civil War New Orleans, world chess champion PAUL MORPHY’S (1837-1884) exciting and tortured life is reviewed.

Known as the greatest chess player of all time, Morphy was a multidimensional genius prodigy.

Winner: Filmmaker’s Choice, San Diego Black Film Festival Winner: 2020 Grammy Award: Musician Nicola Benedetti (Eastern Promises) Cast: Peyton Wich (Stranger Things) Jaqueline Fleming (The Quad) Evan Daigle (Claws) Directed by Monty Ross (Malcolm X) Screenplay by Ken Mask Composer: Erran Baron Cohen (Borat)